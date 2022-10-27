Penn State student Olivia Carnes entered Beaver Stadium an hour and a half before the Nittany Lions and the Minnesota Golden Gophers kicked off the White Out, thinking she and her friends had plenty of time to find a seat.

Though she entered through security easily, Carnes (sophomore-criminology) said the fear sank in once they were seated.

“We were trying to go through our portal, and the cops started pushing us back,” Carnes said.

The police inside of the stadium told Carnes and her friends they would have to enter a section that their tickets weren’t for to get into the student section.

Shortly after finding a seat on the steps in a different section, Carnes said she watched as her 5-foot-2 friend was “pushed” by a man who was over 6 feet tall.

Throughout the game, Carnes said she witnessed acts of violence — including a finale where a man punched a girl. Carnes said her friends began crying out of fear.

At the end of the night, Carnes recalled her roommate saying she’s “not going to White Out next year,” claiming that she will sell her ticket.

To address the problems from the game, Penn State Athletics announced it will provide student section ticket holders a non-transferable wristband along with their student section ticket. When entering any portal, it will be required for students to show their wristband.

Penn State Athletics said via email that “safety is a primary concern,” and the university is “aware of the issues that student fans encountered on Saturday night while entering the bowl.”

Other students said they’ve experienced the violence at White Outs in years prior.

After attending the 2021 White Out, Alexis Fogle said her sister didn’t know if she would “ever want to go back to White Out.”

Fogle (senior-criminology) arrived at the 2021 game early with her sister and waited to get into the game before the gates even opened. People were pushing to get into the stadium, which led to a boy behind her to pass out.

“Since there were so many people, he couldn’t get out through the crowd to get out,” Fogle said.

Fogle said late in the game, she watched as a girl at the top of the student passed out. The girl never made it down to the paramedics because there were so many people sitting in the aisles.

Fogle felt unsafe in the bleachers and said the security was “just standing there not really doing anything.”

After leaving the student section to go to the bathroom, Fogle said they tried to push their way through a group of students who were blocking the aisles and screaming in their faces.

“I lot separated from my sister, and eventually, they punched her while she was trying to make her way to me and threatened to punch her again,” Fogle said.

Different from her 2021 experience, Fogle said she had a great time at this year’s White Out.

“The only issue is just people bringing in people that have other tickets, and they don't have a student section ticket,” Fogle said.

Morgan Boal agreed the main issue with the White Out is how easy it is for students to sneak those without student section tickets in.

Boal (junior-media studies) entered Beaver Stadium’s gates at 6:45 p.m. and ended up sitting at the top of the student section. Though she said she had a good time in the end, going through the student section was “a battle.”

“There were a lot of people who just kind of snuck in, so it was super cramped, and it was kinda hard to move around,” Boal said.

Boal had no issues with security but instead with the students around her.

“A lot of people have been tailgating for like 12 hours. A lot of people were really drunk, and that wasn’t great because there were people saying really questionable things,” Boal said.

Due to the September approval of alcohol sales in Beaver Stadium, students of age have been able to purchase beer in the stadium — and continue drinking from tailgates, according to Boal.

Long-time Penn State football fan Joey Draper said this White Out was “unsafe and disappointing.”

“I’ve been to so many Penn State games,” Draper (freshman-communications) said. “I’ve gone to White Out games for as long as I can remember, and Saturday was probably the worst Penn State game I’ve ever been to.”

Draper said he arrived at the gates at 5:30 p.m. and was stopped by security. When he was trying to get through the tunnel, he remembered students behind him saying “two security guards can’t stop all of us.”

“We couldn’t control that we were pushing into the people in front of us because it was all the reaction from what was happening behind us,” Draper said.

Draper, who said he has never left a football game early in his life, left the White Out after the end of the first quarter.

“I knew I would either pass out [into] the people in front of me, and the situation would be even worse, or I could leave now and just be totally OK,” Draper said. “So I just chose to leave."

