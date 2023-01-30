A Penn State student was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged altercation between his fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, and the residents of 321 Fraternity Row on October 22, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Vanbelle was charged with one first-degree felony of burglary, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, one felony count of criminal trespassing and one summary count of harassment, according to court documents.

According to the complaint, Vanbelle had returned to 321 Fraternity Row to locate his wallet and advised he had been assaulted by one of the residents.

Later that night, Vanbelle returned to 321 Fraternity Row again with additional members of ATO, in which they allegedly forced their way inside the residence using a locked sliding glass door, the complaint said.

The court documents said Vanbelle and other members of ATO became confrontational and codefendant Tyquann Crawford struck a resident in the face and knocked him down.

The resident said he recalled seeing Vanbelle join Crawford in assaulting him with punches and kicks while another witness recalled seeing Vanbelle swing at the resident, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, the resident was treated at the hospital for injuries, including nasal bone fractures.

Vanbelle and Crawford are listed as current Penn State students.

Vanbelle and Crawford are on $45,000 bails and await preliminary hearings Feb. 1 under the office of Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn.

