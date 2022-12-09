Editor’s Note: One individual’s name, who was interviewed for this story, has been changed to protect their identity, and verified through fact-checking, the anonymous individual interviewed for this story is a current Penn State student.

The week before final exams consists of study days, the end of courses and preparation for the final stretch of the semester.

Yet, with final exams comes the conclusion of the 2022 fall semester and the beginning of winter break, which will have students return in January 2023. Some students had a few things to say about how their fall semester went this year as it comes to a close.

Aarya Patel said her fall semester has definitely been a “big change,” especially since it’s her first semester and first time “away from home.”

“I think everything is new and different, but in terms of academics, it's hectic because I am still finding a way to balance school, friends and everything, “Patel (freshman-computer engineering) said. “Now I don’t have my parents to be with me all the time, so just balancing everything is hard.”

In the weeks after Thanksgiving break, students noticed a lack of motivation, and some said there shouldn’t be a return to campus following the holiday.

“I believe that we should not come back after Thanksgiving and finish before because these last two weeks I feel like people just don’t have the motivation to finish,” Sarah Manna said.

Manna (junior-health policy and administration) said she feels “[students] would just rather be done before break,” as she feels “rushed” and doesn't have the time to complete her work during the last week.

Manna isn’t the only student who had some least favorite things to say about the last week of being on campus. Zaina Rose said “cramming all of the work” for all of the cumulative exams is difficult for her because of her “terrible memory.”

“I am trying to keep a cool head, so I don’t get depressed, or else that can be pretty bad if you let yourself get there,” Rose (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I am trying to keep a positive energy for these exams that are coming up.”

While the last week is stressful to some, other students had a lot of favorite things to say about being on campus for the last week, as well as some neutral feelings toward the end of the semester.

For Lindsay Madden, she said her classes aren’t as busy as they usually are since they’re reviewing and “wrapping things up,” so she doesn't have that much outside work besides studying.

“Me and my friends try to hang out before we all leave for break, but other than clubs and stuff, I feel like we wind down, especially since everyone is busy with finals,” Madden (senior-animal science) said. “So, we don’t really do too much.”

For Ellie Kate Brown, she said she’s “excited, stressed and nervous” for different reasons.

Brown said she’s nervous because of her two final exams, but she’s excited to go home for a “nice, little break from school.”

Brown’s (sophomore-hospitality management) favorite part of the last weeks before break include “hanging out with [her] friends” before they leave.

“We all like to go out for a little and also hang in our apartments,” Brown said.

With many students sharing their own least and most favorite aspects of the last week, another student shared a favorite finals week tradition that has occurred since the beginning of his college career.

Oliver, a student who wished to remain anonymous due to privacy reasons, said throughout college, he’s spent every single finals week sleeping “every night” in the library.

“This might sound very stupid… Paterno third floor — I would sleep on the couch up there every single night. I would camp out, having my pillows, blankets and everything. It’s like a motivation to study,” Oliver said. “It’s my tradition, and I would always do that. Even though I only have two exams, I'm going to be sleeping in the library.”

As this final week before finals draws to a close, the amount of favorite and least favorite things about the last week are clear from students — even the ones who uphold a college tradition.

Stephen Oxley said he’s treating the last week “like normal” and is focused on having the motivation to get the last assignments and work done.

“As it gets close to break,” Oxley (junior-recreation, park and tourism management) said, “it is important to finish strong in everything [you] do and to stay focused.”

