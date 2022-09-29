With Penn State’s University Park campus being home to more than 45,000 undergraduate students and many organizations to offer, it can be difficult for students to manage it all.

But some Penn State students and alumni joined together to solve such a problem with the creation of the Navengage student engagement app.

“About eight years ago, the Student Engagement Network was formed, and part of that project was to form some type of technology that’s accessible for students across the commonwealth, and that became the engagement app project,” Andrew Strause, a co-founder and CEO at Navengage, said.

The mission of the Student Engagement Network is to promote “connection” and to ensure “that no student feels isolated,” Strause said.

Navengage was created with the purpose of helping students “find where they belong,” Kendall Mainzer, Navengage’s faculty and staff experience advocate, said.

“The purpose of the app is really geared toward making it a super valuable tool for people to support in-state students and their explorations,” Mainzer said.

The app has approximately 12,000 users in the sixth week of the fall semester.

The app aims to serve as a “resource hub” for students and faculty to use, Jeanette Debek, Navengage’s student experience advocate, said.

“From a student perspective, Penn State has so many incredible resources, and how to find those resources tends to be all over the place,” Debek said.

Navengage serves as not only a service for faculty, staff and advisers, but it incorporates a social aspect as well.

Over time, the goals of the project evolved.

Instead of just serving as a resource hub the app incorporates a “student-to-student component,” Mainzer said.

The Navengage team is composed completely of Penn State students and alumni.

Colleen McBride, a Navengage co-founder and chief marketing officer, said working on Navengage is an “extreme honor” for her.

“It’s an extreme honor as an alumna, to think about what students are going through and to make the university and the commonwealth better and more connected,” McBride said.

The Navengage team hopes to “expand to more students and improve the experience at Penn State,“ Strause said.

For Dan Lordan, coming from Penn State, the team wants to ensure that everyone has opportunities to get involved while on campus.

“Penn State provides [a] pretty holistic experience,” Lordan said, “and that is why we are able to do what we do, so we want to make sure everyone has that opportunity as well.”

