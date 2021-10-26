The University Park Undergraduate Association, Lion PRIDE and Queer and Trans People of Color released a joint statement on Tuesday to "strongly condemn" the message of an upcoming on-campus event with speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

The event called “Pray the Gay Away" will take place on Nov. 3 in 101 Thomas Building, hosted by student group Uncensored America. Yiannopoulos identifies as an “ex-gay," according to the statement, and often speaks about anti-LGBTQ matters.

He is a supporter of conversion therapy and shames Islam, feminism, and social justice, the statement said.

"Bigotry and discrimination have no place at Penn State, and the university must take the necessary steps to combat hate speech and protect the LGBTQIA+ community," the statement said.

Leaders from the organization called advertisements promoting the event “trauma-inducing” for victims of discrimination and impactful on mental health.

According to the statement, Yiannopoulos has had prior events canceled at other universities due to threats of potential violence. The University of California Berkeley had to "evacuate" Yiannopoulos from its campus after a "violent attack and destruction of property" in 2017, according to Berkeley News.

Additionally, Yiannopoulos was uninvited to the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2017 following accusations of his pedophelia advocation.

On Monday night, Penn State denounced Yiannopoulos's visit, calling him "offensive and hurtful" and a "social provocateur."

