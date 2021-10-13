Penn State University Park’s Student Fee Board’s new Environmental Sustainability Fund announced its open for applications for the 2021-22 school year, according to a Tweet.

The board committed to dedicate $250,000 annually to projects advancing environmental sustainability efforts on campus in the spring semester, which was approved by the Penn State Board of Trustees in August.

Initial applications to receive funding for projects are due by Dec. 10 and selected projects must be prepared to present materials in the spring, according to the board.

Any projects applying for funding must have the support of a university office or department which has the ability to operationalize it.

The board is accepting application requests through email.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Dining to consolidate food service hours and locations Due to a shortage of staffing, Penn State Dining is temporarily modifying its dining locatio…