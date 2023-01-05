Nick Feinstein, a Penn State student, died in an avalanche while skiing with his father in Breckenridge, Colorado on Dec. 31, 2022, according to University of Northern Colorado Director of News and Public Relations Deanna Herbert.

The Summit County Rescue Group responded to a call for a "backcountry avalanche" with "confirmed burials" at 2:05 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to the group's Facebook post.

The post said two skiers, a father and a son, accessed a backcountry area called the "The Numbers" outside of the boundary at the Breckenridge Ski Resort, and were subsequently caught in an avalanche at 1 p.m.

Andy, the student's father and president of the University of Northern Colorado, was partially buried and able to dig himself free to call for help at 1:40 p.m.

The Summit County Rescue Group along with the Summit County Sheriff's Office and Breckenridge Ski Resort responded to the avalanche.

Nick was found by a dog team at 3:11 p.m.

Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers confirmed Nick was a sixth semester student in the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology.

"During this time of great sorrow, our hearts go out to his family and all who knew him," Powers said. "Leaders of Penn State Student Affairs are reaching out to offer support to his family and friends."

