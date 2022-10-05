Penn State student Shanon Hyde became a published author on July 28 with the release of his book “Dear Military Teen: Moving, Deployments, and Winning the Game of High School.”

Described by Hyde (junior-aerospace engineering) as an “open letter to military teens,” the book highlights coping with moves and deployments, forming new relationships, planning for the future and navigating high school.

Hyde’s father, a Penn State alumnus, flew helicopters in the United States Marine Corps for two decades before retiring three years ago. Every few years, deployments would cause their family to relocate, and Hyde said he’s lived everywhere from California to Virginia to Japan.

The inspiration for the book began with Hyde’s podcast, “The Shanon Show: The Best Military Kids Podcast,” which he started in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“I was just fooling around,” he said. “It’s evolved a lot since then, thankfully, because I ran out of stupid high school stories.”

Hyde began interviewing other military kids, veterans and leaders in the military community.

“I think that I have definitely had a part in bringing the community together,” Hyde said. “It's so much more important… for this community to bring them together because these kids feel so alone so much of the time… that's why I think there's such an emphasis for me to do my part.”

Soon after, he became the student liaison for the Museum of the American Military Family and Learning Center and gained more “appreciation” through history.

“When I grew up in the military community… I didn't have a whole lot of pride in being a military kid,” Hyde said. “I think that whenever we look at it at a larger scope and we see this [generational] lineage that we get to be a part of as military kids, it connects us.”

When founder and executive director of the MAMF Circe Woessner, suggested he write a book as a summer project, the research and reflection began –– a process that would ultimately take two years to complete.

“What struck me about Shanon is how wise he is,” Woessner said. “I think he is unique in that he's young, he’s going through it, he's old in the sense of wisdom, and he's able to bridge that generational gap.”

Acting as a “project manager” and “mentor” throughout the writing process, she said she found Hyde’s stories to be both relatable and revelational.

“Because of those generational differences, I could see how the younger generation processes things that are different from the way we process things and vice versa,” she said. “I found myself going, ‘Wow, I never thought about it that way; this is eye-opening to me.’”

As someone whose life has been “steeped” in military culture, Woessner said she found shared connections in his book.

“Even though those are not my parents, I know those people –– those are the same experiences I had, although slightly different,” she said. “I think it's important to see what previous generations have gone through to see the evolution but also to see the similarities to feel like they're part of that patchwork quilt of military experience.”

This encompasses the mission of the MAMF, which she said is to “educate” through history and storytelling.

“Whenever I have a conversation with people, and I'm sure it rubbed off on Shanon, there’s an educational moment,” she said. “Stories are so much easier to learn from. They're healing, they're memorable –– I can remember stories much better than I can remember facts or a lecture.”

For military families, she said, history can act as a source of stability.

“Sometimes… we feel ‘rootless,’ like we don't have roots because we’ve moved so much,” she said. “It kind of shows a sense of belonging –– we belong to these revolutionary kids, we belong to history.”

One of the biggest themes in the book, Hyde said, is the importance for military kids to seek out “novel opportunities” and not “limit themselves.”

“Every time I’ve moved somewhere new, all the military life counselors and all the people in my life that I looked up to –– they were always telling me to just kind of lay low… and just kind of survive those two to four years you’re living somewhere,” he said. “If you're not going out and looking for new opportunities, joining clubs [and] meeting new people, you’re going to fall behind because that's what everyone else is doing.”

From the start, Hyde said he wanted to show readers the “other side” of things when starting over makes befriending seem pointless.

“The point of making friends is not necessarily for them to last a lifetime all the time,” he said. “It’s to get through a certain stage of your life and to have people beside you that are going to push you and uplift you when you need them, and we can kind of lose sight of that whenever we have to say so many tough long-term goodbyes at such a young age.”

Having very recently been “in their shoes,” Hyde said his voice can provide a valuable perspective on modern issues with younger generations of military kids.

“Being a kid is a lot different now in that social media has so many impacts on how we communicate with other people,” he said. “That has its own host of issues… so I think that was a thing that I could shed light on.”

The second half of the book focuses on life in high school –– with tips on SAT testing, forming relationships with teachers and goal setting.

“The high school years are very important because you have to be ready for life beyond them,” Hyde said. “I think a lot of the time military kids focus on what's going on in the present [so] when those years finally arrive… they realize they didn’t have enough long-term goals, and they didn’t put themselves in a position to succeed after life in the military community.”

Hyde said he’s not usually as forthcoming about his childhood as he is in his book, and it took “a lot of work” getting comfortable with revealing “honest introspection.”

Upon the book’s release, he said it opened up new conversations with his parents.

“I think that that was also really strange for my dad in particular to read about… I always knew that was difficult for him to kind of grasp in that I was living a life while he was out doing his job,” Hyde said. “I think it was kind of cool for him to see what life was like for me during those moments.”

Hyde said he hopes his honesty will “inspire” other military kids to open up about their own challenges with their parents.

One “great instance of feedback” he said he’d received came recently when Madi Saber, a high school junior from his former high school in Okinawa, Japan, reached out to him.

“She told me she read my book, and she told me how she takes it to school with her every day, and it means so much to her to have like an older sibling type of role with her every day and someone to kind of talk her through the challenges that she’s facing,” Hyde said. “It’s interactions like that that make me understand why I wrote the book.”

Saber, 16, said their shared high school experience was one of the “main reasons” she connected with the book.

“Having him attend my current school was such a cool experience while reading through,” she said. “It was especially cool because I got to approach these teachers that knew Shanon and ask them about the stuff that happened in the book –– I really love the fact that I’m currently in the shoes he was in.”

The high school, located on Camp Foster, is composed mostly of military teens, she said.

“We won't talk about the struggles together, but I think it’s definitely something that binds us together,” Saber said. “I know that in most high schools, they grow up with the same set of kids, but as military children, you never know if your best friend’s going to graduate with you.”

When her mother and brother first bought her the book, she said she initially had “no interest” in picking it up.

“I had recently just moved back to Okinawa. I was feeling lonely, and I was so surprised at how well-written and funny it was,” Saber said. “Shanon’s so genuine in the book, I feel like he’s talking to me directly instead of this book shooting out numbered advice.”

One of Hyde’s experiences that she “took to heart” was his story of returning to a past school years later, which she also went through when moving back from Guam to Okinawa.

“I don't really have any friends here that stuck around — some of them don’t even remember me,” she said. “It’s just shocking having these people that you feel like you knew so well just turn out to be complete strangers in only a few years.”

With the added solitude of her brother moving to Annapolis, Maryland, to study at the United States Naval Academy, a 13-hour time zone difference, she said the book was a “security blanket” to her.

“Just having Shanon’s own anecdotes, his voice being the same throughout the book… It’s like having an older brother I can take around in my bag,” Saber said. “It’s just brought so much comfort to me, especially since my older brother isn't here right now, just having it with me when I can't have my own older brother.”

Ultimately, Hyde said his goal with the book is to “[instill] confidence” in military teens.

“I hope that they set goals for themselves that transcend the location they are currently at,” Hyde said. “[I hope] they can have a larger scope of their lives ahead and understand that not everything has to be station to station –– not everything has to be confined to these really small stages our lives are broken up into, and that they can move ahead with a sense of, ‘Hey, I’m not alone –– Shanon went through it, I can too.’”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE