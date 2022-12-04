The Penn State Student Black Caucus unveiled a new plaque in memorial to the 2001 Village protests with a ceremony in the HUB-Robeson Center. The Village protest was a 10 day sit-in, where protestors from the Student Black Caucus gathered at the HUB to protest the racial climate on campus.

The unveiling ceremony was opened by the Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association chief of staff and Black Caucus representative Jeanelle Loiseau. She began the speech by first acknowledging the courage of the students who came before her.

“Black students fought and secured victories for the students who came after them,” Loiseau (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said, in reference to the members of the Black Caucus who participated in the Village protests.

Loiseau went on to address the impact of racial injustice on campus and to reflect on her position as the first Black female chief of staff of the UPUA.

“We need safety in the face of anti black threats and to pressure the university to make progress in racial diversity,” she said.

Her remarks were followed by Paul Robeson Cultural Center associate director Andre Culbreath, who again spoke about the history of racial injustice in the Penn State community and the importance of the PRCC.

Next to speak was Penn State Student Black Caucus president Ava Starks. She spoke about both the importance of the Black Caucus’ members as well as its traditions.

“It takes courage, strength and vulnerability, and we remember and admire those who came before us,” Starks (senior-global and international studies) said.

Starks said her predecessor LaKeisha Wolf was president during the Village Protests and present in the crowd.

She concluded her speech by echoing the “Now More Than Ever” chant, which was chanted by the protestors every hour during the sit in, with many audience members joining in.

Members of Writers Organized to Represent Diverse Stories took the stage after Starks to deliver a spoken word poem about anti-Black racism on campus and as a whole.

The department head of Penn State African American Studies, Michael West, was then invited to address the crowd as Starks added that West was the first Black professor she’d had at Penn State in her nine semesters.

West expressed his frustrations with the lack of diversity on campus, but emphasized that “the fact that we are here today is a consequence of student power.”

As West ended his speech, former Penn State Black Caucus president Lakeisha Wolf approached the podium to deliver her remarks on the impact that her protest had on the school.

She reiterated the importance of speaking the same words from the “Now More Than Ever” speech that she participated in 21 years ago.

“There is power in all of us speaking the words at the same time,” she said.