A Penn State student, Blayze Fisher, was charged by Penn State University Police and Public Safety after his conduct regarding with university students while working as student auxiliary officer, according to a criminal complaint.

Fisher was charged with misdemeanor harassment and loitering and prowling at night on Dec. 1 and 8, court documents said.

The first incident occurred Oct. 8 after an individual he knew agreed to meet with Fisher in his car outside of Shulze Hall to speak about their relationship, according to the criminal complaint.

The individual told police that during the encounter, Fisher became “enraged” and sped away while they remained in the passenger seat, although they had told Fisher they didn’t want to leave the parking lot, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, the individual requested Fisher stop the car so they could get out, but he refused.

Fisher allegedly drove to an area the individual was unfamiliar with, and began "punching the steering wheel and screaming, while driving," the complaint said.

Still refusing to let the individual out of the car, they sent their location to their friends and told Fisher they would call the police, according to the complaint. At that point Fisher drove the individual back to their residence hall.

After the incident, the individual told Fisher to no longer contact them — but Fisher allegedly continued to call and contact them, blocking his number by pressing *67, the complaint said.

A warrant for Fisher’s phone showed he allegedly made several calls to the individual after the incident, the complaint said.

The second reported incident of Fisher involved stalking of an ex-girlfriend, in her residence hall, according to the criminal complaint.

Card access logs, door swipes and security camera footage show Fisher used his Penn State access card to gain entrance into her residence hall.

These events were documented from Sept. 7 to Nov. 3, according to the complaint. Although, a witness said this behavior from Fisher began in the spring of 2022.

Fisher would allegedly stand near the entrance of another dorm hall and watch through her dorm window — on the first floor. Fisher would also walk up to her window and "peer" in.

Fisher is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 4, 2023 in the office of Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn.

