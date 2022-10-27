During Monday night's protest in opposition to the Uncensored America event that hosted Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, Penn State police arrested student Bram Woolley.

Woolley was arrested after he caused a "safety concern" due to his proximity to police horses and refusal to move upon request, according to a criminal complaint.

Woolley faces three misdemeanor charges for failure to disperse upon officer order, disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense and defiant trespassing, according to court documents.

Proud Boys founder Mclnnes and comedian Alex Stein were set to speak at 8 p.m. on Monday in Thomas Building, hosted by the student organization Uncensored America.

Although, due to threats of “escalating violence,” the university “determined that it was necessary to cancel the speaking event in the interest of campus safety,” according to a release.

Woolley was a part of a “disorderly and rioting crowd” protesting the event, according to the criminal complaint. The crowd was asked to move back as they approached officers, although Woolley “slipped” into the area behind the Pennsylvania State Police horses.

The complaint said Woolley’s presence caused a horse to react and created a safety concern. Woolley was then “ordered” to move “approximately 10 times” before being arrested and removed from the area.

Woolley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 23 in the office of Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE