Penn State Student Affairs presented its facility master plan to the Student Fee Board Friday.

The tentative plan calls for a 105,000 square foot addition to the HUB-Robeson Center, which would replace the Pollock Street entrance and include spaces for Housing and Foods expansion.

The four-floor renovation would contain space for student organizations, affinity groups, meetings, events, lounging, Food Services and the Center for Character, Conscience and Public Purpose. The top floor would primarily be dedicated to a ballroom.

The new Wellbeing Building would replace the portion of the 1960's White Building.

The new building's possible occupants are Campus Recreation, Health Promotion and Wellness, CAPS, Student Care and Advocacy Recovery, Collegiate Recovery, Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response, Physical Therapy and Student Conduct.

Other projects include upgrades to Stone Valley, a renovation of Fisher Hall, a new natatorium and a new tennis center.

The Student Fee Board will hear presentations about each of the individual projects in the upcoming weeks, according to a release.

The Board will then rank the projects and make recommendations to Penn State President Eric Barron on how the Fee Board can assist.

This might include placing fee funds in reserve, since several of these projects will not begin for many years, the release said.

