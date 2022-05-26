Penn State’s Rock Ethics Institute recognized its 2022 Stand Up Awards winners this past April — Celeste Good, Jake Snyder and Nora Van Horn.

REI, established in 2001, is an organization within the College of the Liberal Arts that seeks to “promote engaged ethics research and ethical leadership” at Penn State.

The institute later created the Stand Up Awards in 2008 to recognize students who demonstrate “ethical leadership” both on campus and in their communities.

Good (senior-women’s, gender and sexuality studies) served as the president of the Queer and Trans People of Color organization and the vice president of the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus.

Good was recognized for their role in the Love is Louder event in November 2021 — a response to speaker Milo Yiannopoulos and a showcase to support the LGBTQ community on campus.

When queer leaders on campus organized to respond to the event, Good said the “knee-jerk reaction” was to start a protest.

“At the end of the day, it wasn’t going to do a lot,” Good said. “The Love is Louder event seemed smarter to do and wouldn't lead to violence.”

According to Good, around 2,000 people showed up to the event, and it was “super powerful.”

When it comes to other organizations they’re involved in on campus, Good said they try to “leave things better than they find them,” though their work “isn’t done yet.”

“The recognition is nice, but at the end of the day, the work has to be done without the prospect of getting an award,” Good said. “Do it for you, and do it for the community. If you’re doing it for the right reasons, the rest will come to you.”

Snyder (senior-biology) is the founder and former president of Gender and Sexual Diversity in Schreyer, an organization created as a space for LGBTQ students in the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State. He is now its student adviser.

Snyder was admitted into Schreyer during his sophomore year, and when he began there, he said he was looking for a space to connect with other LGBTQ students.

Feeling encouraged to start his own organization, he worked with Lynette Yarger, a professor in the College of Information Sciences and Technology, and others to officially start the organization in October 2020.

“I got to meet a lot of high-achieving queer people through that position,” Snyder said. “It was nice to finally build a community — not only in Schreyer, but it connected me to a broader queer community at Penn State.”

Within GSDS, Snyder said he worked on various initiatives — including inclusive housing within the college, changing the sex classification on the Schreyer application and an event on National Coming Out Day.

As GSDS continues to progress, Snyder said he hopes the organization “maintains [its] voice where it needs to be heard.”

“Every student has the right to live and learn in an environment that supports their authentic self and holistic health,” Snyder said.

When she first got to college, Van Horn, who graduated in 2022 with degrees in philosophy, Chinese, and global and international studies, said she was overwhelmed and only joined one organization: EcoReps, a group of student ambassadors who seek to educate freshmen about sustainability.

From her experience, she said she began to think of “systems, structure and policy” to combat the environmental issues the organization was focused on, leading her to apply the thought process elsewhere.

“When it came to sexual violence, the university tended to focus on individuals,” Van Horn said. “The rhetoric surrounding sexual violence was students are drinking too much, there will always be creeps and there was a lot of emphasis on bystander intervention.”

Van Horn said by focusing on individuals when it comes to sexual assault, it can lead to “isolation” and “victim blaming.”

While focusing on fixing the cultural issue of sexual assualt on campus, Van Horn said she noticed Penn State hadn’t released its sexual misconduct survey from 2018, nearly two years after it was sent out.

After repeatedly asking administrators to release the data, Van Horn said she, along with the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition, sent an open letter to the university.

Van Horn said the data was released within two weeks.

According to a September university release, the survey results experienced a delay in distribution due to “staffing limitations” and the unexpected disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said she hopes the university commits to using an external tool to collect the data in order for all of the information to be available to students in the future.

“We need to talk about sexual violence as gender-based violence that disproportionally affects groups of marginalized people because it’s predicated on dehumanization,” Van Horn said. “We need to develop systemic, cultural-based solutions to question how our culture normalizes sexual violence and dismantle those cultural norms to make our campus safer.”

In the future, Van Horn said she encourages students to “dream big” about institutional change.

“Students should be invited to participate in decision making — to build the policies, to create a better university,” Van Horn said. “We are people; we are adults, and we should have a say in how the institution is run.”

