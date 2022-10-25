Penn State's Student Programming Association hosted "Together We Are" on Monday, allowing students and alumni to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Beginning at 6 p.m., students gathered in the HUB-Robeson Center for the free event. Multicultural and LGBTQ equity clubs set tables up as students performed, and free food was served to attendees.

On Monday night, Uncensored America was scheduled to host an event in the Thomas Building while the Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity hosted a protest outside. University leaders responded to the Uncensored America event on Oct. 11, saying "responding to hate with hate is never the answer."

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Proud Boys, which is exclusively male, as an “extremist” hate group known for its white nationalist and alt-right ties, as well as misogynistic rhetoric.

The Proud Boys also "instigated critical breaches" of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack last year, according to the New York Times, and now the group is "at the center of criminal and congressional investigations” surrounding the attack. It has even been recognized as a terrorist group in Canada and New Zealand.

Instead, the release said the university scheduled two coinciding events — one to celebrate diversity and the other to help the community "distinguish truth from propaganda."

Hunter Smith, SPA's executive director, said he felt the "Together We Are" event was one that needed to happen. He noted that Monday was a night of celebration for Penn State’s students and alumni.

“This is the way in which SPA can contribute. This was the way that we could best help the Penn State community heal from what it's going through at the moment," Smith (senior-international politics and journalism) said. "[We want] to make sure that they have a platform where they can be heard, where their concerns can be addressed and they can come together."

Outside of Alumni Hall, University Park police did not allow bags into the event, and multiple metal detectors were in front of the entrance. Security personnel were found in other areas of the HUB.

Smith said "Together We Are" was created by SPA to become a safe place for students who may feel unwelcome or unheard.

“Ultimately, this event is not a counter-protest," Smith said, referring to the Uncensored America event. "It is an alternative for students who wish to come together and celebrate their multicultural identities in a place that is safe, welcoming and diverse. We're trying to create a safe place for these multicultural students."

Smith said this event correlates with Penn State values — focusing on the idea of "belonging." Smith said SPA's goal is to create a space for those who could not participate in activities, like protesting.

“Making sure that students who come from backgrounds where protesting isn't necessarily an option, or it's not safe for them, and giving them a platform to come and educate one another and educate like the Penn State community at large about the struggles that they're going through, and what their communities experience every day, especially in the face of the white supremacy that we see here on campus – that's what's most important,” Smith said.

SPA's Director of Events Jessica Markovich said "Together We Are’" was an opportunity to help Penn State grow.

“It is important that the Penn State community comes together in the face of hate, and we acknowledge who we are together and that together we are stronger. We’re made up of so many different people, so it’s important that we are all there for every single person at Penn State,” Markovich (junior-telecommunications) said. “Everyone deserves to feel safe, respected and comfortable. If we don’t treat each other with respect, what do we have?”

Attendees of the event, like Genavive Januszewski, said they thought this happened at the right time.

“Although I believe it should not be needed, the event is a good idea. We want a space that is safe, comfortable and has people we know will accept us,” Januszewski (freshman-biology) said.

Attendees were seen throughout the night enjoying food, watching performers on stage and interacting with students and alumni to learn more about what Penn State offers to their multicultural students.

Owen Kennedy, SPA’s public relations director, said the Penn State community has voices that need to be amplified.

“We have a great campus," Kennedy (sophomore-marketing) said. "We have so many different communities. This is a great opportunity to bring them all together with the showcase."

Kennedy left the night hoping that this event would leave a ripple on Penn State’s students and alumni.

“I don't just want this to be a one-off event," Kennedy said. "I hope people are proud of who they are, I hope people embrace who they are and I hope they are accepting of others and accepting of everyone around them. That's just what makes this campus great."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE