Penn State's Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition hosted eight panelists during a 'Sexual Violence on Campus' virtual discussion panel Tuesday night who addressed sexual violence at the university and discussed their thoughts on institutional transparency.

The panelists included Rosa Eberly, Jill Wood, Adam Smeltz, Justin Acheampong, Ari Fromm, Lahari Peruri, Aye Ochai, Erin Brown and Nora Van Horn.

Eberly, who facilitated the event and is an associate professor of rhetorica at Penn State and expert on institutional history, said she’s followed the “long-standing problem of sexual violence in our community” since before beginning her career at the university.

The simultaneous virtual talk and “viewing party” introduced Nora Van Horn (senior-Mandarin and philosophy) and recent Penn State graduate and cofounder of the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition Erin Brown.

Brown and Horn discussed Penn State's Sexual Misconduct Climate Surveys.

Penn State President Eric Barron announced in 2014 the creation of a Task Force on Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment intended to conduct regular surveys every three years on the climate of sexual assault at the university. The 2015 report was released, but the 2018 report had not been publicly released, and there had allegedly been no public comment about a survey in 2021 prior to Sept. 20.

The Gender Equity Coalition released a letter Sept. 6 addressed to Damon Sims, vice president of Student Affairs at Penn State, urging the university to release the results of the 2018 survey by Oct. 1 and commit to conducting future surveys.

Penn State then released the results of its 2018 Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey on Sept. 20, revealing approximately 19% of undergraduates and 7.1% of graduate/professional students at University Park have been subject to at least one instance or attempt of sexual assault — an increase of less than 1% from the 2015 survey.

The 2018 survey collected data from a “representative sample” of 8,620 students — undergraduate and graduate — at 23 of Penn State’s 24 locations, the release said, and the undergraduate and graduate response rates were 25.6% and 41.1%, respectively.

The Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition published Tuesday “A Critical Analysis of the 2018

Sexual Misconduct Survey Report,” which highlights the “key takeaways” from Penn State's survey results.

“It was more reading the fine print,” Brown said. “The way the university conducted the survey was outdated.”

Horn said she believes there’s a level of “institutional transparency” Penn State lacks when it comes to addressing and framing sexual violence at the university.

Brown said though she graduated, she can “sense a moment happening” regarding sexual violence at Penn State.

“Even though there’s a lot of energy now, we need to keep it going,” Brown said.

Acheampong and Fromm, students of the University of Pennsylvania, are directors of Pennsylvania's Every Voice Coalition, a statewide effort to create anti-sexual violence legislation and other policy shifts, with the goal of spurring action from survivors and allies to help create anti-sexual violence legislation and other policy shifts.

The Every Voice Coalition highlights this time of the year — August to November — as the “red zone” because campus sexual violence rates are at their highest, according to its website.

The beginning of the fall semester until Thanksgiving break is also historically known as the “red zone” because statistically higher instances of sexual assault are reported within that time frame.

“These are issues that are affecting us right now, and we deserve to be protected,” Fromm said.

Acheampong later said another goal of the Every Voice Coalition is to incite consistency across universities because he believes sexual violence issues are not handled in a “uniform” way.

Similarly to Acheampong and Fromm, Smeltz, a former Centre Daily Times reporter who covered the Penn State's handling of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case and other instances of sexual violence, elaborated on different provisions regarding sexual violence for different universities.

Smeltz said getting certain institutional information depends on the university, and there’s no “legal standard that requires open fallback.”

Current student Peruri (senior-biobehavioral health) and recent graduate Ochai cofounded Lotus at Penn State, which supports women of color who are survivors of sexual violence.

As a teaching professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies, Wood discussed her perspective on “rape culture.”

Rape culture forces an explanation that connects “seemingly isolated events… because marginalized individuals are kept afraid," Wood said.

Wood said she believes individuals are taught to protect themselves, when in reality — people should focus on the perpetrators.

One of the major characteristics of rape culture, according to Wood, is the mindset of "victim-blaming."

While many advocates focus on prevention efforts, Wood said people emphasize the idea that individuals should be afraid.

"If we said to potential perpetrators, ‘Don’t rape,’ that’s a very different message than telling people to protect their drinks,” Wood said.

Wood also said she believes people have “incorrectly connected” alcohol and sexual violence.

While it’s “reasonable” that a consequence of drinking is waking up hungover, Wood said, it is “not reasonable” to expect to be sexually assaulted.

“Sexual violence on our campus is actually a structural, institutional problem,” Wood said. “We need structural, institutional solutions, not individual ones.”

“The university is deeply committed to creating and sustaining a safe and supportive campus climate that leaves no room for sexual assault or harassment and holds accountable those who violate this fundamental expectation,” Damon Sims, vice president of Student Affairs at Penn State, said in a previous statement. “We are determined to establish and maintain a safe and supportive environment in concert with the students, faculty and staff of Penn State.”

As for the Timely Warnings issued by Penn State, Wood said it’s “important to know” the crime of sexual violence is still “underreported.”

Penn State reported its 13th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Sunday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

Wood said she hopes individuals understand there are more sexual violence cases that have occured than those reported.

Director of communications for the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition Caroline Sliver (sophomore-marketing and journalism) and head chair for the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition Sonika Kohli (sophomore-biomedical engineering) facilitated the in-person conversation.

“A part of the issue is that we talk and then we stop,” Peruri said. “When will the university step forward and actually hear us talk?”

