The Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition and South Halls Residence Life will host a discussion on the “Double Red Zone” on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m in the Grandfather Clock Lounge of Atherton Hall.

The discussion will be about the “rise in sexual assault and misconduct cases since the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester,” according to the Gender Equity Coalition’s Instagram post.

Speakers at the event will include members of CentreSafe, Penn State Police and members of the Penn State Gender Equity Center, and registration can be found here.

