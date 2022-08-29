As students settle into campus for the start of the fall semester, Penn State made some upgrades to the University Park campus — from multimillion-dollar projects to adding new greenery.

Here are a few additions to campus this year.

1. Beautification of the library

This summer, Penn State made an additional effort to beautify campus leading up to the start of the school year — most notably, the large display of flowers in front of the Pattee and Paterno Library.

Normally a small, conservative arrangement of flowers is planted. However, this year while looking toward downtown State College from the library steps, the long strip of green is broken up with a display of flowers.

2. Site utility upgrade

This year, the space between Davey Laboratory and Chandlee Laboratory was issued a “site utility upgrade” per the online Penn State campus map.

Instead of sidewalks leading into both buildings and up toward the library, a newly paved road stands in their place.

3. College of Engineering Research and Teaching Spaces 1 and 2

Both of these buildings are under construction and will continue to be through next year.

West 1 construction broke ground last summer while West 2 construction began in 2020. This building is set to be attached to the new West Deck parking deck and will be Penn State’s “Engineer’s Toolbox” with both teaching and research spaces.

4. East Halls

The sidewalks along Porter Road, Curtin Road, Bigler Road and Pollock Road are slated to receive lighting upgrades.

These upgrades will cause frequent sidewalk closures. Fencing and pedestrian detours will be marked for the safety of pedestrians.

5. New Palmer Museum of Art

The Palmer Museum is breaking ground at The Arboretum at Penn State — an $85 million project.

The building will feature 20 galleries and is scheduled to be finished in 2024.

The building will provide upgraded accessibility, bring natural light into the museum and showcase both educational and event spaces.

6. University’s Water Reclamation Facility renovation

The replacement and renovation of the university’s system will improve the wastewater systems and environmental impact caused by the current facility.

This will allow the university to naturally filter water through plants and soil, and as a result, help to recharge the regional water table. This is the first renovation to Penn State’s treatment since 1913.

