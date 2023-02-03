Starting a new school in a different country may present “daunting” challenges for some students, but Penn State’s International Student Council aims to ease the stress for international students.

Nirmit Gupta, the presidential assistant on the executive board, said the council is an “umbrella organization for international students and international clubs.”

“Our goal is pretty simple: to make sure every international student is welcomed and that they understand the new environment and culture that they’re in,” Gupta (junior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said. “We serve as a bridge or a link between the two cultures.”

Lisa Han, the public relations chair on the executive board who’s originally from South Africa, said the board tries to guide other students in their transitions, which she said can be “daunting.”

“You’re in a new environment and learning the new country, and it’s really nice when people are kind of in the same boat,” Han (senior-architectural engineering) said. “I want to make sure the new students who come here feel comfortable and that they can ask us questions about life here at Penn State.”

According to Han, the council sets up different group chats for international students, so they always have access to a “platform” for asking questions.

The ISC also hosts small social gatherings to encourage students to meet each other, according to Han and Gupta.

“We do small-scale stuff, like socials — the thing with big events is they can be daunting,” Gupta said. “International students may not be willing to participate in a big event right off the bat, so I liked that we had small events to connect with each other.”

Han said she met Estelle Beneke and another South African student at one of these social events.

Beneke, who was born in San Francisco but grew up in South Africa, said this community was particularly helpful after starting her college career on Zoom.

“I was having trouble connecting with people… because it’s hard to make connections online through Zoom,” Beneke (junior-premedicine) said. “I really wanted to meet people who had a similar background to me.”

Beneke, who works as the treasurer for the ISC, said Penn State was a particularly “huge adjustment” because she went to a small high school.

“I think being a part of a smaller and more tight-knit community, like ISC, made it a lot easier to form connections with people,” Beneke said. “We had that common thing we could all bond over.”

For Gupta, bonding with other international students was also successful at the ISC’s social events.

“The best part was that I met a few Indian people and also people from different nationalities, and I found that we aren’t that different, just in general, in the way we communicate and stuff,” he said. “So that kind of eased that barrier between different cultures and American culture, and I think that’s what the point of all the small social events is.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

In addition to small social events throughout the school year, Han said the ISC strives to host one major event per semester.

In the fall semester, the ISC held its own “World Cup.”

“A lot of teams signed up and played against each other, and the students got really into it because soccer’s just such a big thing around the rest of the world,” Han said. “And because the real World Cup was also happening [in the fall], it was pretty crazy.”

For the spring semester, the council is currently planning its large-scale event called “We Are…The World.”

“We have it in Alumni Hall, and a lot of cultural organizations will have tables set up, and different groups will perform, like [Penn State Irish Dance],” Han said. “And we usually have food as well.”

Gupta explained the council itself consists of the executive board and committees that help plan the events, as well as general members of ISC.

“Through our events and social media and group chats, we branch out into the larger international community of students and interact with them that way,” he said.

The executive members emphasized the importance of providing advice and guidance to other international students who are new to Penn State.

“It does seem really scary and daunting at first, and that’s OK — it’s OK to feel that way,” Beneke said. “But just know that there are people who are going through the same thing, and we’re there for people… Try to expand your horizons as much as you can, even though it is scary.”

Han had similar advice for students about stepping out of their “comfort zones” and said the first step in doing that is coming to school in another country.

“I came here and didn’t know anyone, and it was really scary,” Han said. “But American colleges are so different from the rest of the world — there are so many things to do, sports are such a big thing — and my friends don’t get that back home, so I think it’s amazing. You can meet so many new people, and you’re always busy, but you’re not just studying all the time.”

For Gupta, he said breaking out of a friend group from home can mean major breakthroughs in “maturity.”

“Don’t abandon your community, but don’t stick with just them,” Gupta said. “Once I started discovering new cultures and new perspectives, that helped me grow.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE