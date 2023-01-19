Gopal Balachandran, assistant professor of clinical law at Penn State Law, announced his candidacy for the judge seat on the Centre County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday at the Graduate Hotel in State College.

If this seat is obtained, Balachandran will be the first Indian American constituent to represent the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Balachandran said he believes his experience in criminal law sets him up well for this position and aims to market his campaign on diversity and inclusivity.

In addition to teaching at Penn State, Balachandran is a co-founder of the Centre County Pardon Project, which aids ex-offenders in applying for pardons.

Ezra Nanes, the mayor of State College, opened the stage for Balachandran as he made his announcement.

Nanes introduced Balachandran as a “fellow dad” and friend, someone he had met through their children's time at school together.

“He always had a smile and a kind word for me,” Nanes said.

As they got to know each other through their jobs and shared inner circles, Nanes said “family was at the center of [Balachandran’s] life.”

In addition to just simply being a kind person, Nanes said Balachandran possesses a “powerful intellect and is driven by a passion for building community.”

