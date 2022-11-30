The Penn State Berkey Creamery announced on Wednesday it will add Salted Caramel Cheesecake" to its flavor lineup for this upcoming holiday season, according to a release.

According to the release, it will be available until the end of December, this holiday pick will be available with other returning flavors, such as "Peppermint Stick."

This is the creamery’s first new flavor since the fall of 2018, with the last one being the "White Out," the release said.

The new flavor contains cheesecake ice cream, while also including a salted caramel swirl and graham cracker cheesecake.

Tom Davis, a Berkey Creamery manager, said they wanted to “expand [their] line of cheesecake flavors — which includes strawberry and blueberry — with a new one fitting for the holiday season.”

The flavor is available to purchase online and at the creamery. It is also accessible in various Penn State Food Services locations, according to the release.

