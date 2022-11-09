After the two-week THON Dream Forward Campaign, THON participants gathered in the HUB-Robeson Center to celebrate the final stretch before the main event — 100 Days ‘Til THON 2023.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

The celebration began at 11 a.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center, featuring dance performances from groups like Whiplash, Nittany Dance Project, Island Fever and Urban Dance Troupe.

The Dream Forward Campaign raised $1,266,034.16, surpassing its $700,000 goal.

THON participants were decked out in the 100 Days-themed shirt, dancing alongside the groups.

The theme for 2023’s 100 Days “Embrace Endless Possibilities,” which was projected in Alumni Hall.

Jenna Casasanto, the 100 Days ’Til THON Celebration Captain, said she planned the timeline for the event.

“My biggest role [in 100 Days] was coming up with the theme, making the theme come to life, and sticking to the colors of the theme,” Casasanto (senior-kinesiology) said. “The biggest thing was just bringing a vision to life in the HUB and bringing the best possible celebration to get ready for THON.”

Casasanto is on one of the Special Events committees. THON Special Events is “responsible for planning a wide variety of events” throughout the year, according to its website.

The committee plans, organizes and executes events like the THON 5K, Family Carnival, THON Showcase, athletic events and 100 Days ‘Til THON.

After receiving her position in May, Casasanto said she started to plan and connect with other committees.

“So many other committees were helping us with everything — specifically Entertainment has helped so much with planning so many of the events going on around here,” Casasanto said. “It’s been very helpful with all of the committees involved.”

As a Special Events committee member, Morgan Billingslea said she enjoyed “working these booths, getting people to celebrate 100 Days and show why they love THON.”

“I think [100 Days] just shows that we’re so close but so far at the same time, and that there’s so much more time to make an impact,” Billingslea (junior-special education) said. “Whether that’s through donations, awareness, I think it’s a good mark on the way to THON.”

As a THON Logistics Captain for Hospitality, Rachel Harris said she “makes sure that all of the donations are gotten and come at the right time.”

“It’s really important that everything is organized so we are able to serve all of the people we serve, like dancers during THON weekend as well as families and volunteers,” Harris (senior-marketing) said. “We wouldn’t be able to put on all of our events without feeding all of the people.”

Katherine Irving, the Special Events Hair Donation Captain for THON, said the "100 Days ’Til THON Hair Donation is a great way to kick off the 100 Days countdown.”

“It’s a small reminder of the emotional support that THON provides to our families,” Irving (senior-elementary education) said. “Hair donation is important because it gives the recipients of hair donation to gain back dignity from something that was once lost from them.”

Irving said her favorite part about being on the Special Events committee “is that every person has a different event that’s very personal to them.”

“We all come together as one to support one another and encourage each other to be our best selves.”

