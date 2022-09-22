The National Science Foundation’s Navigating the New Arctic program provided Penn State researchers a $3 million grant to examine the impact of earthquakes in Arctic communities and how these communities prepare for earthquakes.

Penn State researchers will join researchers from University of New Hampshire to address the challenges of climate change in the Arctic, according to a news release.

Penn State's Principal Investigator Guangqing Chi will be focusing on the "social sciences aspects of the project," the release said.

Other researchers involved in this project include: Heather Randall, Megan Mucioki, and Rebecca Napolitano.

Money from the grant will also go toward other NSF funded projects, like project POLARIS and the Strengthening American Infrastructure program.

Researchers will also examine other extreme factors that affect these Arctic communities, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

