Penn State has announced that a team of university-led researchers recently received a $1.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to fund a project focused on the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a news release.

According to a recent press release, the team is comprised of Penn State, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Rice University researchers with plans to develop a machine learning system focused on early Alzheimer’s detection.

According to Fenglong Ma, medical professionals often rely on diagnostic methods for Alzheimer’s that “can be time-consuming.” This can often present challenges for early detection and intervention, the release said.

Ma, assistant professor of information sciences and technology and Institute for Computational and Data Sciences co-hire, said the research team aims "to contribute to a solution to these issues” through the use of biosensing data in combination with the team’s developing machine.

“The biosensing platform will generate different types of sensing data, and machine learning aims to analyze these data to predict Alzheimer’s in the early stage,” Ma said in the release.

The team is currently working with biological samples from animals, but if its efforts prove successful, the team will soon begin to study human biological samples.

According to Ma, the team will then work to develop “more inexpensive and non-invasive diagnosis methods for [Alzheimer’s disease].”

