Penn State University Police and Public Safety received a report of a burglary on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the West Campus 2 construction site, according to a University-Park issued Timely Warning.

The burglary occurred 11:02 p.m. and 11:22 p.m. on Monday at the site near White Course Drive between the West Parking Deck and the West Campus Chiller, the Timely Warning said.

The suspect, allegedly a 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 male, removed items from the site and left in an older model, single cab, Chevrolet pickup truck and was seen wearing a dark colored jacket, light colored pants and a headlamp flashlight, the Timely Warning said.

