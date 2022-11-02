Penn State reported its sixth sexual offense of the fall semester at 5:49 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

Penn State University Police and Public Safety reported a fondling incident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Timely Warning.

The incident occurred at an off-campus fraternity house on Saturday at an unknown time, the report said.

