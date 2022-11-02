Penn State police car

A Penn State police car on Eisenhower Road in University Park, Pa. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

 Nick Eickhoff
Penn State reported its sixth sexual offense of the fall semester at 5:49 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.
 
Penn State University Police and Public Safety reported a fondling incident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Timely Warning. 
 
The incident occurred at an off-campus fraternity house on Saturday at an unknown time, the report said.
 
