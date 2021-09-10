Penn State Police, Single Car

A Penn State Campus Police car is parked in the Eisenhower Parking Deck on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

 James Riccardo

Penn State reported its sixth known forcible sex offense of the fall semester today, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly occurred Sept. 3 at an unknown time in Pollock Halls and was reported by a third party, according to the Timely Warning.

The third party reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

