Penn State reported its sixth known forcible sex offense of the fall semester today, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.
The incident allegedly occurred Sept. 3 at an unknown time in Pollock Halls and was reported by a third party, according to the Timely Warning.
The third party reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
