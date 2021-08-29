Old Main, building

Penn State reported its fourth known forcible sex offense of the fall semester on Aug. 29, according to a University Park-issued timely warning.

The incident allegedly occurred between 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 12:24 a.m. on Aug. 29 in either Pollock Halls or South Halls, according to the timely warning. It was reported by the victim at 3:33 p.m. on Aug. 29.

According to the timely warning, the student allegedly knew the individual.

