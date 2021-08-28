Penn State reported its third known forcible sex offense of the fall semester on Aug. 28, according to a University Park-issued timely warning.
The incident allegedly occurred overnight between Aug. 27 and 28 in North Halls, according to the timely warning. It was reported to University Police by a third-party at 12:14 p.m. Aug. 28.
University Police said the student allegedly knew the individual, according to the timely warning.
MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE
Faculty, students and community members alike gathered in front of Old Main Friday to urge P…