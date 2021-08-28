Penn State reported its third known forcible sex offense of the fall semester on Aug. 28, according to a University Park-issued timely warning.

The incident allegedly occurred overnight between Aug. 27 and 28 in North Halls, according to the timely warning. It was reported to University Police by a third-party at 12:14 p.m. Aug. 28.

University Police said the student allegedly knew the individual, according to the timely warning.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE