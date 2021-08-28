A Walk Around Campus, Steeple of Old Main

Penn State reported its second forcible sexual assault of the fall semester Saturday, according to a University Park-issued timely warning.

The incident allegedly occurred in East Halls between 9:30 p.m. and 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, according to the timely warning. It was reported to University Police at 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 28.

According to the timely warning, the student allegedly knew the individual.

