A known sex offense occurred at an on-campus residence hall between the hours of 12-5 a.m. on Sunday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

A student reported that a known perpetrator sexually assaulted them inside a residence hall room, the Timely Warning said.

The report was submitted to University Police at 12:25 p.m. on Sunday.

MORE COPS COVERAGE

Black Penn State professor settles federal lawsuit with the university Black Penn State political science professor Errol A. Henderson and Penn State settled a fed…