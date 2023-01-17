Penn State reported its first attempted burglary on Tuesday in the Westgate Building, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly occurred between 3:39 a.m. Sunday and 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, the Timely Warning said.

An employee allegedly observed damage to the door lock at a room where equipment is kept, the warning said; however, it "doesn’t appear that access to the room was made."

The burglary was reported at 8:14 a.m. on Tuesday.

