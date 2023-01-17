Penn State police car

A Penn State police car on Eisenhower Road in University Park, Pa. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Penn State reported its first attempted burglary on Tuesday in the Westgate Building, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly occurred between 3:39 a.m. Sunday and 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, the Timely Warning said.

An employee allegedly observed damage to the door lock at a room where equipment is kept, the warning said; however, it "doesn’t appear that access to the room was made."

The burglary was reported at 8:14 a.m. on Tuesday.

