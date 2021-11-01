Penn State reported its 19th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester on Monday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.
The indecent assault allegedly occurred in an “undisclosed residence hall,” according to the Timely Warning, and a third party reported the incident to Penn State Police and Public Safety Monday at 9:30 a.m.
The student reported being “inappropriately touched” by a known person on Oct. 14, the Timely Warning said.
RELATED
Penn State reported its 18th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Sunday, accordi…