Police Car Penn State Logo

A closeup of a Penn State police car Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

 James Riccardo

Penn State reported its 19th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester on Monday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The indecent assault allegedly occurred in an “undisclosed residence hall,” according to the Timely Warning, and a third party reported the incident to Penn State Police and Public Safety Monday at 9:30 a.m.

The student reported being “inappropriately touched” by a known person on Oct. 14, the Timely Warning said.

