Penn State reported its 18th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Sunday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.
The sexual assault allegedly took place in the East Halls Residence Complex on Oct. 5, 2021, between 1:30-2:30 a.m., according tTimely Warning. The student reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.
A third-party reported the incident to Penn State University Police on Oct. 31 at 8:34 p.m, the Timely Warning said.
