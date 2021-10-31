Penn State Police, Single Car

A Penn State Campus Police car is parked in the Eisenhower Parking Deck on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

 James Riccardo

Penn State reported its 18th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Sunday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The sexual assault allegedly took place in the East Halls Residence Complex on Oct. 5, 2021, between 1:30-2:30 a.m., according tTimely Warning. The student reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.

A third-party reported the incident to Penn State University Police on Oct. 31 at 8:34 p.m, the Timely Warning said.

