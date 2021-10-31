Penn State reported its 18th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Sunday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The sexual assault allegedly took place in the East Halls Residence Complex on Oct. 5, 2021, between 1:30-2:30 a.m., according tTimely Warning. The student reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.

A third-party reported the incident to Penn State University Police on Oct. 31 at 8:34 p.m, the Timely Warning said.

