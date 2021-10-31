Penn State reported its 17th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester at around 3:19 a.m. Sunday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.
The incident allegedly occurred between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 in a residence room in East Halls, according to the Timely Warning, and the individual reported being assaulted by a known person.
The assault was reported to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at approximately 1:45 a.m. Sunday, the Timely Warning said.
