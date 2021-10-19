Penn State reported its 15th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Tuesday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The sexual assault allegedly took place in the South Halls Residence Complex Saturday at around 2 a.m. until 2:15 a.m., according to the Timely Warning.

The victim, a student, reported to be assaulted by a known person, and a third party reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety on Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Timely Warning said.

