Police Car Logo Closeup

A closeup of a Penn State Police car Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

 James Riccardo

Penn State reported its 15th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Tuesday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The sexual assault allegedly took place in the South Halls Residence Complex Saturday at around 2 a.m. until 2:15 a.m., according to the Timely Warning.

The victim, a student, reported to be assaulted by a known person, and a third party reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety on Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Timely Warning said.

