Penn State reported its 13th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Sunday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

An indecent assault allegedly took place in an unknown fraternity in the State College borough on Sept. 6, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

A third party reported the incident to Penn State University Police at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Timely Warning.

