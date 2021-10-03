Graduation Photos at Old Main

Penn State reported its 13th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Sunday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

An indecent assault allegedly took place in an unknown fraternity in the State College borough on Sept. 6, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

A third party reported the incident to Penn State University Police at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Timely Warning.

