Penn State reported an indecent assault at 7:20 p.m. Saturday via a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly occurred at 7:15 p.m. Saturday inside Beaver Stadium, according to the Timely Warning, and three unknown males allegedly “inappropriately” touched the individual.

This is the 12th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester reported by Penn State.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

CATABus will not operate certain routes due to staffing shortages CATABus service announced routes will not be operating due to "severe staffing shortages," a…