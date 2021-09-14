Penn State reported its eighth known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Monday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

Penn State issued the report on Monday, but the exact time of the report was confirmed today by Jennifer Cruden, Penn State University Police and Public Safety public information officer.

The incident allegedly occurred Aug. 26 into Aug. 27 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. in East Halls and was reported by a third party, according to the Timely Warning.

The incident was reported to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 10:34 a.m. Monday. The initial Timely Warning released stated the report was made at 10:34 p.m. instead of a.m., Cruden said via email.

