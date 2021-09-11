Penn State reported its seventh known forcible sex offense of the fall semester today, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly occurred Aug. 23 at approximately 12 a.m. in East Halls and was reported by a third party, according to the Timely Warning.

The third party reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 9:38 a.m. Sept. 11.

