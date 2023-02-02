Penn State reorganized leadership positions within its Finance and Business unit, which resulted in the elimination of three "senior-level administration positions" Wednesday, according to a release.

Three Finance and Business staff members of Penn State’s Finance and Business unit have been “elevate[d]” to leadership positions, the release said.

According to Sara Thorndike, senior vice president for Finance and Business, the promotion of the unit’s three members will allow the unit to “streamline [its] organizational structure” and Thorndike will shift responsibilities among the unit to other leadership positions.

The vacancy for associate vice president for budget and university budget officer will not be filled, and the responsibilities under that position will be transitioned to the current associate vice president for finance, Virginia Teachey. She is now the associate vice president for budget and finance.

The former university budget officer, Robert Kohrman, "no longer works at Penn State," according to Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois.

Along with this change, David Snyder has also been promoted to associate vice president for Auxiliary and Business Services. While continuing his current responsibilities, Snyder will also take on oversight for ABS units including Housing and Food Service and Transportation Services, as well as the Bryce Jordan Center and the University Park Airport.

This promotion will remove the position that was vacated by John Papazoglou in January, according to the release.

Jen Feeman, assistant vice president for Finance and Business and associate controller for the College of Medicine, will be promoted to assistant vice president for Finance and Business and controller for the College of Medicine.

This change eliminates the associate vice president position at the College of Medicine formerly held by Kurt Kissinger.

