With over 1,000 clubs and organizations at Penn State, few revolve around community service like Penn State’s chapter of the national nonprofit Remote Area Medical.

According to Penn State Remote Area Medical President David Starnes, the club works with the national nonprofit organization to help provide free health care to the underserved at various health care clinics.

“We want to perform local service events and try to instill a perspective on the state of health care in the United States,” Starnes (senior-biology) said.

Starnes said RAM holds clinics in underserved and rural areas where individuals have lower health care literacy and lack easy access to hospitals.

“Essentially, a large aspect of our club is traveling to these RAM health care clinics,” Starnes said. “At these clinics, we are able to volunteer for the weekend. We provide housing for students in the club who are interested in getting an outlook on the industry.”

Katrina Herrera, Penn State RAM’s clinic coordinator, said they’ve been trying to host a clinic in Pennsylvania for the last few years.

“We know that there’s a lot of need for [the clinic] because there’s really just pockets of good health care in Pennsylvania, and State College doesn’t really fall into those pockets,” Herrera (senior-psychology) said.

Herrera said the club is planning to host this clinic from March 24-26, 2023, at the Penns Valley Area Elementary and Intermediate School in Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, about 25 minutes from Penn State.

“At the clinic, there’s going to be free services in medical, dental and vision. That includes basic services that people don't have access to, like dental screenings,” Herrera said. “That includes dental extractions, general medical screenings, lab tests — they can get glasses fitted and prescriptions filled.”

Herrera said Penn State RAM had to recruit all of the health care professionals to volunteer, which made the task more difficult than other RAM clinics because of certain Pennsylvania laws stating the professionals have to be from Pennsylvania itself.

“We also do have opportunities for people who aren’t providers,” Herrera said. “A lot of our students are going to be volunteering as something called ‘general support.’”

Herrera said general support volunteers, including students in the club and anyone else who would like to volunteer, could support the patients, provide transport and work the check-in.

She also mentioned people who are bilingual can serve as translators for patients who speak limited English.

Starnes said while a lot of the club’s time has been taken up by planning the clinic, it has continued to function normally, hosting workshops and guest speakers for its members.

“We want to provide professional development opportunities for people interested in the field of medicine,” Starnes said. “We also host a lot of service workshops, like last year we had a scarf-making workshop, and we made a bunch of scarves to donate to a local [transitional housing program] called Centre Safe.”

Hannah Klatte, Penn State RAM’s media outreach director, spoke about joining the club and described how they’ve recruited the club’s members.

“A lot of our students are in some kind of pre-health, but not all of them — it’s not a requirement by any means,” Klatte (senior-biology) said. “We do try to bridge them with some of those graduate programs.”

Klatte said in addition to career speakers and workshops, the club often partakes in community workshops for team building, which range from going out to eat to having a club-wide game night.

For those interested in volunteering, students can join the mailing list or find more information using this link.

