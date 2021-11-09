Penn State reported a near return to pre-pandemic enrollment numbers, and for the third consecutive year, the university saw increased numbers in diversity and steady retainment of international students despite pandemic related declines across the country, according to a release.

University Park saw a 2.2% increase in on-campus enrollment in from 2020 to 2021 — 0.4% more students than in before the pandemic in 2019, the release said.

Nationally, the U.S. saw a 3.2% year-over-year decline in 2021 undergraduate enrollment from a recent report by the National Student Clearinghouse.

Total Penn State enrollment in fall 2021 is down by 1% from fall 2020, and down 2.7% from pre-coronavirus in fall 2019, the release said.

Undergraduate enrollment this fall reached 18,704 students — an increase from 2020’s 18,542 students, but not quite reaching 2019’s 19,043.

On Commonwealth campuses, enrollment declined by 2,102 students “due to several factors, including evolving demographics, especially among high-school-aged students nationally, but also in Pennsylvania — which has an aging population,” according to the release.

“Other factors included the continuation of the pandemic, and increased participation in online education opportunities," the release said.

In fact, Penn State World Campus increased enrollment by 1.4%, approaching nearly 5,000 students.

From 2020 to 2021, enrollment in underrepresented students — “those who self-identify as Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian/Native Alaskan, or Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander” — increased by 3%, according to the release.

"We are excited about the critical uptick in interest and enrollment from underrepresented groups and the continuing evolution of diversity that it creates for our campuses,” Yvonne Gaudelius, vice president and dean of undergraduate education, said in a statement.

According to a survey done by the Institute of International Education, the U.S. has seen a 16% dive in international enrollments since the pandemic began.

According to the release, Penn State “experienced an 11.4% decrease from 2019 to 2020, rebounding with a slight 0.8% increase from 2020 to 2021.”

Penn State’s Graduate School saw a decline of almost 1.2% from last year, and the College of Medicine programs lost 0.3% enrollment. Dickinson Law and Penn State Law enrollment, however, increased 35.9% from 2020, the release said.

This fall, 59.3% of Penn State students are Pennsylvania residents, with the remainder being out-of-state and international students. According to the release, this reflects, a 2.1% increase in non-PA resident students.

In fall 2021, the university allowed test-optional admission, letting students apply with or without SAT/ACT scores in their application.

This “contributed to a 22.7% increase in first-year applications,” according to the release. Of Penn State’s incoming class, 61% of students opted not to provide test scores.

