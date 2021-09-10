Penn State’s Transportation Services released Game Day weekend parking options, according to its website.

Overnight parking is available at the East, Hub, Nittany or West parking deck, which costs $1 per hour with a $12 daily maximum fee, according to the website. Overnight parking is prohibited in all other areas.

The $1 parking rate only applies for the first 24 hours. Visitors arriving on Thursdays will pay $50 and Friday arrivals will pay $45, if they exceed the 24 hours.

Friday arrivals may also park at the Eisenhower Deck beginning at 5 p.m. for $45 payable through the Parkmobile app.

Saturday arrivals can park at all the stated parking decks at the regular rate fee for the first two hours.

After the two hours, the rate for East, Hub and Nittany will be $40 payable by credit card. Eisenhower will also be $40 but in cash upon arrival. West will be at a $25 rate payable through credit card.

Parking is permitted through Sunday 6 p.m., according to the website.

Commonwealth campus student parking permit are not valid for parking at University Park.

Fine amounts will also be increased for violations during an event weekend, according to the website.

