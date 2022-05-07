Beginning in 2023, Penn State will officially observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth National Independence Day as university holidays, according to a release.

On these recognized holidays, Penn State students and staff will have the day off. It will not impact other University holidays and breaks, according to the release.

Penn State President Eric Barron hopes that “having these recognized as official university holidays will provide students, faculty and staff the opportunity to observe and honor these holidays in their own unique manner.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is annually observed on the third Monday of January and recognizes the birthday, life and legacy of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. This day has been observed by the University for several years now.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and was made a Pennsylvania holiday in 2019. It is the day recognized for the end of slavery in the United States and has been recognized by the African American community since 1866.

