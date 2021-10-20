Penn State received a $25 million award to support the university’s efforts of building clinical and translational research infrastructure, according to a release.

Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the award will help the Penn State Clinical and Translational Science Institute “provide critical clinical and translational research infrastructure and continue building collaborations across the University’s campuses and with communities around the state,” the release said.

The award was given by the NIH’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. Penn State is one of 64 organizations that is funded by NCATS’ Clinical and Translational Science Award program.

The CTSI award will be used to build relationships with various Pennsylvania-based health and medical organizations, as well as fund several areas of human health research and services.

According to the release, a key goal of the award is creating a Division of Clinical Informatics within the Penn State College of Medicine. This new division would act as a home for data and computer scientists to collect information and conduct research.

With a focus of building collaborative efforts between scientists of varying fields, CTSI will also use the award to conduct “interdisciplinary research collaborations” and “critical collaborative work,” according to Penn State’s Senior Vice President for Research Lora Weiss.

Writing a more than 1,500-page application, a faculty team from both the College of Medicine and University Park campuses developed an application that “serves as the blueprint for the institute's objectives and goals for the next five years,” according to the release.

