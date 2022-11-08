For the 2021-22 fiscal year, Penn State reached a record $1.034 billion in research spending — an increase of 4.1% in the past year, according to a news release.

The funding came from federal and state agencies, private donors, the University and industry sponsors. The majority of Penn State's research expenditures come from federal agencies with a record spending of $663.7 million in the 2022 fiscal year.

Penn State received awards from organizations, such as the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy.

The total of $1.034 billion places Penn State among a select group of research universities nationwide. Penn State continues to rank within the top 25 academic institutions.

