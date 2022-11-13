In a recent sustainability assessment by ranking organization Quacquarelli Symonds, Penn State ranked No. 38 out of 700 institutions internationally and 14 in a pool of all U.S. universities, according to the “QS World University Rankings: Sustainability assessment.”

Overall, “sustainability” is determined by “Environmental Impact," which Penn State ranked No. 47 internationally, and “Social Impact,” where Penn State ranked No. 41.

The “World University Ranking: Sustainability” system, according to QS, is based on how a university engages with challenges such as environmental, social and governmental through research, teaching and community engagement. Around 40 experts from around the world serve on the QS Rankings Advisory Board.

Additionally, Penn State ranked No. 31 internationally in “Sustainable Research” and No. 30 in “Knowledge Exchange.”

Penn State is ranked first within all Big Ten schools, number 6 between public universities just in the United States and 14 within all United States universities according to the QS assessment.

