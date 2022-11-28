Penn State was ranked as the No. 23 school for undergraduate entrepreneurship studies in the United States by The Princeton Review, according to a Penn State release.

Penn State competed against more than 300 schools' entrepreneurship studies and programs, the release said.

The university ranked third in the Mid-Atlantic region of schools, the release said.

The schools were rated based on "more than 40 unique entrepreneurship-focused data points," which included "entrepreneurial course enrollment percentages; student and alumni ventures; business plan and pitch competition availability; and the availability of scholarships and financial aid," according to the release.

“Penn State is proud to host one of the most accessible entrepreneurship programs in the world with every undergraduate student having access to at least three entrepreneurship courses during their academic career,” Vice President for Undergraduate Education Yvonne Gaudelius said in the release.

According to the release, Penn State students can choose one of 10 different tracks for an Entrepreneurship and Innovation minor.

Over the last 10 years, more than 20,000 students from 174 majors have enrolled in at least one course offered by the Smeal College of Business Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship major or the Entrepreneurship and Innovation minor, the release said.

According to the release, those courses help students develop "skills, knowledge and values in problem solving, innovation, opportunity recognition, self-efficacy, leadership, ethics, communications and learning from failure."

Invent Penn State is a program that presents students with opportunities "to learn from entrepreneurial mentors, conduct customer discovery, pitch their ideas and potentially acquire funding to help build their startup," the release said.

According to the release, Invent Penn State consists of "21 innovation spaces embedded within Penn State campus communities across the state" that "provide a wide array of no-cost resources needed by entrepreneurs and innovators."

The network offers Penn State students and the surrounding community "startup accelerator programs, coworking space, mentorship opportunities and pitch competitions" and has received participation from "more than 13,000 faculty, staff and students in just six years of existence," the release said.

Last fall, Invent Penn State opened the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub, which features "state-of-the-art entrepreneurial and innovation resources designed to accelerate innovation, technology commercialization, and local startup companies through peer learning, knowledge sharing and mentorship," the release said.

