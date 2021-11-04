Penn State’s fall semester was largely riddled with protests, rallies, open letters and commentary in response to the university’s lack of a coronavirus vaccination mandate — with no policy changes enacted by the institution as a result.

During a virtual town hall meeting on Aug. 3, President Eric Barron announced the university would not mandate vaccinations, though Penn State "is not impartial to them.”

But President Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 executive order requiring vaccinations for all federal employees, contractors and others resulted in eventual compliance.

On Oct. 13, Penn State announced a vaccination requirement for all University Park employees — regardless of if they work under federal contract — by Dec. 8. Employees must provide proof of vaccination unless they have a medical exemption, disability or religious belief accommodation, according to the release.

Penn State employees will face consequences for refusing to get vaccinated, which could be up to and including termination, university spokesperson Wyatt Dubois said Oct. 13.

The decision was “a step in the right direction,” Raymond Najjar, professor of oceanography in the department of meteorology and atmospheric science at Penn State, said, but he was “a bit surprised,” considering Penn State has been “really stubborn” in its pandemic approach.

Najjar, who is a Penn State College of Earth and Mineral Sciences representative for the Penn State University Faculty Senate, said the senate initially voted to approve a coronavirus vaccination mandate for students, faculty and staff prior to the fall semester return during its special meeting May 12.

While the senate supported the position to mandate vaccinations, this decision did not create official university legislation or any other specific policies.

“My feeling is if that approach had been adopted by the university, if we were leaders… in a sense that we know a lot, maybe people would [have been] inclined to follow us,” Najjar said.

What’s more, Najjar said it was “insufficient” and “terrible” commonwealth campuses weren’t included in the Oct. 13 announcement.

“There’s already inequity between University Park and the commonwealth campuses,” Najjar said. “I was not pleased at all with exempting the commonwealth campuses because it’s only going to make the disparities even greater.”

Initially, Dubois said the university was “reviewing how the executive order impacts other campuses and Penn State locations.”

“The executive order is complex, and the university has multiple teams looking at it, taking the time to study what areas of the university are affected,” Dubois said in a statement.

On Oct. 19, Penn State extended the employee vaccine requirement to six of its commonwealth campuses — Altoona, Behrend, Brandywine, DuBois, Fayette and Harrisburg — after further considering Biden’s executive order.

Then on Monday, the university expanded the requirement even further to include the commonwealth campuses of Berks and Schuylkill.

Though Najjar said he’s pleased to see the requirement extended, “it’s still too little too late.”

“Why not all campuses?” Najjar said via email. “Why split hairs about what exactly determines substantial federal funding? It's just the right thing to do to require the COVID vaccine for all at Penn State who are not prohibited from… getting it for medical reasons.”

“At University Park alone, Penn State has about 1,000 federal contracts, including those in the Applied Research Laboratory, several different colleges, administrative units and research institutes,” Dubois said in a statement. “Thus, after reviewing the executive order, the university concluded that University Park would be covered by the mandate, so an announcement was made.”

Dubois said Biden’s executive order requires “the entire campus’s employees to be covered unless Penn State can affirmatively determine that no covered contractor employees will come into contact with any other employees” in lobbies, elevators, stairwells, meeting rooms, dining areas and parking garages.

As an assistant professor of chemistry at Penn State Fayette, Julio Palma’s commonwealth campus was one of those added to the employee vaccination requirement.

“If you’re a Penn State University faculty in the main campus, you can have classrooms that are fully vaccinated,” Palma said. “In the commonwealth campuses, you can be a faculty teaching 10, 12 hours a week, and you have almost no chance to have a classroom that is fully vaccinated.”

Penn State Shenango and Penn State DuBois are commonwealth campuses that have two of the lowest vaccination rates, with 55.4% of students and 71.4% of employees fully vaccinated and 57.1% of students and 77.2% of employees fully vaccinated, respectively, as of Tuesday.

Palma, who is one of Penn State Fayette’s two representatives in the Faculty Senate, said he believes the pandemic “exposed” and “sometimes increased” inequities between University Park and Penn State’s commonwealth campuses.

“[The] decision-making process [is] very centered on University Park campus,” Palma said. “We must acknowledge that the policies are not consistent.”

Palma said there’s been a “constant theme” in the Faculty Senate’s requests — the involvement of faculty in Penn State decision-making and overall transparency.

“We are told by the administration that the faculty are part of ‘shared governance,’ but it hardly exists here at Penn State,” Najjar said via email. “Sure, [Penn State lets] us know what [it is] doing occasionally — but after decisions have been made.”

This translated to institutional coronavirus policy, Najjar and Palma alleged. On Aug. 13, the Faculty Senate voted “no confidence" regarding the university's coronavirus mitigation plans for this fall and encouraged it to reconsider them.

“We hear all the time in many meetings, in many town halls — we hear the phrase ‘Our health and safety of the community is our priority,’” Palma said. “Is it really?”

Najjar said he believes Biden’s executive order intends to make employees, as well as individuals employees interact with, vaccinated so the environment is safer.

“We’re interacting very heavily with students, so it seems that the requirement should extend to them as well,” Najjar said.

The university’s decision applies to graduate and undergraduate students who work on a wage payroll at the university, as well as students supported by graduate assistantships at University Park.

As an already vaccinated student employee at Penn State, Santiago Lopez said he personally “didn’t feel as affected” by the requirement, but he knows “a lot” of individuals oppose coronavirus vaccinations based on personal beliefs.

“I think that this is a problem because for many [employees], the job that they have here at the university is probably one of the few ways in which they can sustain their families,” Lopez (senior-biomedical engineering) said. “They have to find this balance between respecting what they believe… and also balance the fact that they need to work here.”

Lopez, who works as a teaching assistant, said he feels safe on campus due to the university’s indoor mask mandate for students, faculty, staff and visitors — regardless of vaccination status — and even if everyone was unvaccinated and wearing a mask, he said he would still be comfortable.

At the same time, though, Lopez said attempting to make public health decisions at an institution is complicated while “trying to respect people’s autonomy.”

He said he believes students weren’t included in the requirement because those refusing to comply would just drop out.

“For employees, it’s more of a necessity to be here — [a] main source of income — whereas for the students, it’s more of a decision. They have more room to choose to… leave if they wanted to,” Lopez said. “Not a lot of employees are [going to] stop working because of the vaccine mandate.”

Recently, Penn State facilities have experienced staffing shortages, an issue that’s reflected across the United States as well. The national unemployment rate declined sharply in September from 5.2% to 4.8%, which was the previous data recorded in August 2021, according to a U.S. Department of Labor release.

Though student Jenna Paritee said Penn State’s implementation of the vaccination requirement for employees was advantageous, she said she believes it should be extended to students.

However, Paritee (senior-human development and family studies) said she believes the extension won’t be made due to Barron’s statement regarding university funding.

In an open letter sent to the Penn State community Aug. 12 following backlash aimed toward coronavirus protocol, Barron said the university's mitigation efforts cover "vaccines, masking and testing" in a way that incites "as little polarization as possible," as there are widely differing opinions across the nation.

"Regulations across the country clearly reflect state-level political realities," Barron said in the letter. "State funding of our university requires a two-thirds vote of the Pennsylvania legislature, meaning that our funding relies on strong bipartisan support."

Paritee said she personally feels safe on campus because she’s vaccinated, but she said she believes personal choices have been “clouding” safety measures — for example, when people decide to attend class with coughs.

“I think [Penn State’s] getting as close as [it] can without angering the people whose opinions [it] truly [values],” Paritee said of the decision.

Alexander Papandrikos said in his opinion, Penn State still has time to enact a vaccination requirement for students, and “it’s better late than never.”

“I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction — a huge step, actually,” Papandrikos (sophomore-science) said of the vaccination requirement for employees. “I feel that it’s just the first step in a long step of mandates that are soon to be implemented, so I’m sure at some point they’re [going to] change that mandate to include students as well.”

Papandrikos, of New Jersey, said he went home after two weeks at the beginning of his freshman year and stayed there for the rest of last fall and spring, so it’s been a “weight off [his] chest” to be able to go out and participate in activities on campus this fall.

“Last year was definitely tough… that really put a damper on my freshman year,” Papandrikos said. “Especially now that I’m vaccinated, [it’s] so nice… not having to worry constantly.”

He said the higher vaccination rate among students compared to employees “might be why” Penn State hasn’t yet added students to the requirement.

As of Tuesday, 88.7% of students and 83.2% of employees are fully vaccinated at Penn State’s University Park campus, according to the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

“Especially seeing how many other schools are doing it, I think it’s only a matter of time until [Penn State follows] suit,” Papandrikos said.

On Aug. 24, Ohio State became the ninth Big Ten school to mandate vaccinations, following Indiana, Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota. However, some of the aforementioned institutions allow individuals to remain unvaccinated if they are tested weekly.

Furthermore, Indiana’s decision to require vaccinations for on-campus students, which was upheld by a federal judge on June 19, was also allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court on Aug. 12.

Student Andrew Devitt said he was “initially surprised” by Penn State’s decision to require employees to be inoculated and said he thought the weekly testing protocol for unvaccinated individuals would be upheld.

Previously, students and faculty who did not provide proof of vaccination with the university were required to take a weekly coronavirus test. This now only applies to students and any employees exempt from the new requirement, though.

Devitt (senior-political science) said he believes the decision targets the unvaccinated and is a “tyrannical approach” to dealing with the situation.

“I’m just of the belief that at the end of the day, our foundations are about personal choice, individual freedom [and] privacy,” Devitt said. “Once you start giving away your rights and freedoms and liberties, little by little, the people that want to take them away from you will realize that they can… continue to take more and more from you.”

He said he believes the university will mandate the vaccine for students if coronavirus cases worsen heading into this winter, and students will then have to choose “between education and injecting themselves.”

“[I’m] not happy [Penn State] didn’t include students,” Devitt said of the new requirement. “[The university] should not include anyone in the first place.”

Moving forward, Najjar said Penn State needs to move “quickly and aggressively” because coronavirus isn’t a “long haul” situation.

“We need to hit this with everything we absolutely can. I don’t like forcing people to do things,” Najjar said, “[but] if we want to remain healthy and viable, we have to do things for the common good.”

To Palma, who is from Mexico, it’s important to recognize the “very privileged position” Penn Staters are in — with access to coronavirus vaccines and testing.

“For many months, we didn’t have vaccines in my own country,” Palma said. “My family didn’t have vaccines, and we are in a country where we are like, ‘No, no thank you.’”

Penn State’s vaccination requirement for employees was the “bare minimum” from Palma’s perspective because the decision was “low-hanging fruit” — the result of Biden’s executive order, not Penn State’s administration.

“The university is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for University Park faculty and staff to fulfill a federal requirement,” Dubois said in a statement. “Unless employees have an approved exemption, they are expected to comply with the requirement.”

“In this country, we have access to vaccines, and we have the luxury to say no to vaccines,” Palma said. “If we have that access, we should use it.”

