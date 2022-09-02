For many students, the first day of classes can be a nerve-wracking experience. But students aren’t the only ones who can lay claim to this.

In the opinion of Penn State professor Beth Gerace, every instructor experiences some sort of nervous feelings on the first day of class.

Gerace, an associate teaching professor in the department of psychology, has been teaching for 18 years and finds that as time goes on, her nerves become less intense.

“I’m certainly not as nervous now as I was years ago, but there are always those first-day jitters,” Gerace said.

On the first day of class, Gerace said she likes to keep the material simple — the syllabus and her expectations of her students.

“The first day is really about making sure my students know what they’re responsible for and where to get all the information they need,” Gerace said.

Gerace suggests students try their best to be excited and engaged in material presented in their classes throughout the semester, but her most important request is quite simple.

“My big message to students, now that we’re in a post-COVID world, is come to class,” Gerace said.

Gerace emphasized that students get out of a class what they choose to put into it.

Gerace also revealed when August rolls around, she and her colleagues experience bad dreams about their first day of classes.

“I’ve had one where I show up to a class in Beaver Stadium filled with students, and I don’t know what class it is, and I don’t have a syllabus,” Gerace said. “I have nothing.”

Before class even started this year, one of Gerace’s students reached out to her because they noticed an error on the syllabus.

“I had mixed up which week Thanksgiving holiday was this year, so I accidentally had an exam scheduled for Thanksgiving Day,” Gerace said.

Gerace takes these mistakes more in stride than she did in the past.

Similar to Gerace, Yin Yang, a third-year Ph.D. student in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said she likes to present the class syllabus and share a little bit about herself on the first day.

Yang taught her first course through Penn State World Campus in summer 2021, but this semester is her first time teaching students in person.

Yang, along with the other Ph.D. students in her cohort, was very nervous to begin teaching.

“I was talking with my adviser about teaching, and she even said she was nervous for the first day of class, and she is a full-time professor who has been teaching for decades,” Yang said.

Yang finds it’s important to make sure students feel comfortable in class and uses the first week to establish that level of comfort.

“No matter what the question is, I want my students to feel they can speak up,” Yang said. “The question you have might be the same question another student has.”

Senior Associate Professor of Marketing Fred Hurvitz said he became less nervous as his time teaching went on.

Hurvitz said he’s finishing his teaching career this semester after 45 years. He taught his first course while finishing his degree in 1977 and became a full-time Penn State staff member in 1988.

In order to prepare for his first class ever, Hurvitz said he wrote out seven to eight pages of notes and figured that those would last him about three to four class periods.

“I read through those notes in 45 minutes on the first day, and I went, ‘Oh no! What am I going to do now?’’’ Hurvitz said.

During his first year teaching, Hurvitz wasn’t doing anything other than reading his notes to his students.

“Along the way, you develop interesting ways of expressing ideas; you gain experience and have stories to tell,” Hurvitz said. “I think I’m a lot better at it now than I was back then.”

Hurvitz said he has learned over his many years of teaching that being consistent with students is key.

“Pay attention to your professor, and basically try to pinpoint what their philosophy of teaching is,” Hurvitz said.

Despite all the first day jitters, Hurvitz said he has really enjoyed his teaching experience and the relationships he’s made with students through the classroom.

“After all these years, it’s been rewarding to see my students after they graduate and hear about their success stories.”

